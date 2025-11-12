Carahsoft Technology will deliver Dataloop’s data-centric artificial intelligence platform to federal, state and local government agencies under a distribution partnership.

In a press release published Thursday, Carahsoft said it will offer Dataloop’s enterprise AI data platform through multiple government acquisition vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

What Does the Carahsoft-Dataloop Partnership Aim to Deliver?

The collaboration aims to help government agencies organize and manage complex data to improve the performance, security and compliance of AI systems. Dataloop’s platform combines data management, orchestration pipelines and human-in-the-loop workflows to support the full AI life cycle.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted name in Public Sector IT,” said Avi Yashar, CEO and co-founder of Dataloop. “This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to help Government agencies harness data-driven intelligence while ensuring compliance, transparency and mission alignment.”

How Will the Partnership Support AI Adoption in Government?

Carahsoft said streamlining data operations will accelerate the public sector’s deployment of trusted AI applications, improve its decision-making and enable the delivery of new citizen services.

“While AI has improved efficiency across the Public Sector, many organizations still struggle to achieve optimal results due to unorganized, multimodal data sets,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages AI and machine learning technologies at Carahsoft. “By partnering with Dataloop, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can deliver a secure, enterprise-grade platform that simplifies data organization, accelerates AI readiness and speeds adoption. Together, we empower agencies to transform complex data into mission-ready assets, streamline operations and deploy trusted AI solutions with confidence.”