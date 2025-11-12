Deltek has launched its next-generation artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to streamline workflows, provide actionable insights and support organizations across the full project lifecycle. Deltek said Wednesday the launch aligns with the company’s rebranding initiative unveiled at Deltek ProjectCon 2025.

How Does the Deltek Platform Support Project-Based Work?

The Deltek platform works to help organizations in government contracting, aerospace and defense, consulting, architecture and engineering, and construction manage projects.

The platform is built on the Deltek Native Architecture, or DNA, and Dela, the company’s AI orchestrator. The platform brings together enterprise resource planning and accounting, business development, project management and delivery through agentic orchestration, helping organizations maintain oversight and compliance while connecting all aspects of project-based work.

“As they build, protect and transform the world, project-based organizations face increasing pressure to move faster and deliver flawlessly,” said Deltek CEO Bob Hughes. “The Deltek platform delivers the speed, clarity and control that high-stakes work demands. It helps our customers unlock the power of AI while ensuring the governance, compliance and confidence their industries require.”

What Are Deltek’s Forthcoming AI-Powered Capabilities?

Deltek also announced three forthcoming AI-based capabilities:

Deltek Proposals works to automate solicitation analysis, compliance mapping and initial draft creation to reduce proposal creation time by up to 70 percent.

Deltek PPM Enterprise Risk works to provide AI-driven, enterprise-wide risk visibility, helping organizations identify patterns and take proactive action.

Deltek Agentic Financial Close is designed to accelerate financial reconciliation and validation while maintaining human oversight and compliance with GAAP and SOX requirements.

“Deltek is engineered for this new era of intelligent, project-based work,” said Dinakar Hituvalli, chief technology officer at Deltek. “With applications that power the entire project lifecycle, a unified intelligence layer that transforms every Deltek product into an AI-native application, platform DNA that ensures governance and security, and deep domain expertise, Deltek is uniquely positioned to help our customers thrive in the AI era.”