SAIC will combine its ReadyOne digital engineering platform with infrastructure offered by OpsHub under a strategic collaboration between the two companies. SAIC said Monday that the collaboration aims to enable government and industry customers to build digital threads for various use cases, including model-based systems engineering, software development and product engineering.

Modernization of IT systems across federal civilian, military and executive branch agencies through commercial technologies will be one of the main focuses of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Join prominent personalities as they discuss how the government can tap into industry to ensure that the United States can maintain its advantage over its adversaries. Do not miss the highly anticipated GovCon event by securing your tickets as early as today.

What Benefits Does the SAIC-OpsHub Digital Thread Offer?

To be built within the ReadyOne platform, the envisioned digital thread will be automated and vendor-agnostic. It will also work to enable customers to use their existing MBSE, lifecycle management and DevSecOps tools. It will work to dynamically generate reports as well.

The SAIC-OpsHub digital thread is designed to be compliant with the Department of Defense’s Digital Engineering Ecosystem principles and VAULTIS standards. It is designed to be Industry 4.0 ready as well.

What Does the SAIC-OpsHub Partnership Provide to the Government?

Commenting on his company’s collaboration with OpsHub, SAIC Vice President of Engineering Innovation Chris Finlay said, “This partnership with OpsHub provides our nation’s armed forces and intelligence agencies with expanded solution offerings to accelerate their adoption of SAIC’s ReadyOne digital engineering practices.”

“Missions are quickly evolving and we must bring in advanced technologies that enhance transparency, improve collaboration and deliver greater impact – all while being scalable and maintainable,” Finlay added.