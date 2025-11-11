Army Selects Anduril’s Lattice for IBCS-M Program

The U.S. Army has selected Anduril Industries’ Lattice platform for its Integrated Battle Command System Maneuver, or IBCS-M, program.

Anduril said Monday the Army’s move establishes Lattice as the service’s next-generation fire control platform for counter-unmanned aircraft systems missions.

Lattice is an open software platform designed to support defense, security and public safety missions. The platform collects information from a variety of distributed sensors, feeds and systems, consolidating it into a unified integration layer to enable users to quickly assess situations and make informed decisions.

How Did Anduril’s Lattice Perform at a Recent Demonstration?

Anduril assessed the capabilities of Lattice during a seven-day demonstration at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona. The system integrated a previously undisclosed sensor and effector within hours and intercepted all four targets in live-fire testing.

During the trial, the platform also demonstrated its ability to automate fire control, optimize kill chains and perform distributed tracking functions.

“We’re uniquely positioned to deliver on the Army’s vision because Anduril helped define the new frontier of air defense technology,” said Matt Steckman, president and chief business officer of Anduril. “Our work in autonomous systems and command and control has built the foundation for this moment — it’s a natural extension of the lineage that began when we reimagined how modern defense should operate.”

What Is the Army IBCS-M Program?

IBCS-M serves as the Army’s command, control and integration framework for a wide range of counter-drone systems, enabling operators to manage multiple threats at once.

It automates fire control, combines sensor data and integrates new capabilities, easing operator workload and shortening the time from detection to engagement.

“We can’t think of counter-UAS as static or in the same vein as counter ballistic missile defense. It has to be maneuverable which means it has to be software-centric and adaptable above all else,” said Alex Miller, chief technology officer of the Army.