Parsons has secured a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to modernize the U.S. Coast Guard’s Biometrics at Sea System, or BASS 2.0, a platform used to collect and analyze biometric data for maritime law enforcement and national security missions.

BASS 2.0 supports Coast Guard operations that require identity verification, fingerprint and facial recognition, and secure data sharing across national and international databases, Parsons said Monday.

What Will Parsons Deliver Under the Contract?

The company will provide technical expertise and personnel to support the hardware and software of BASS components, particularly Parsons’ JavelinXL mobile devices and Ares Gateway software. Parsons will also deploy JavelinXL devices to Coast Guard units for use in maritime law enforcement activities. These systems will enable users to collect and analyze biometric data in real time.

The JavelinXL handheld device is an Android-based, multimodal biometric tool capable of capturing four-finger slap prints, dual-iris scans, facial imagery and voice data. Managed through Parsons’ Ares mobile application, the system supports data collection and integration in dynamic maritime environments.

“Parsons is proud to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard on this vital modernization effort that will enhance operational efficiency and expand biometric capabilities to meet the evolving needs of maritime law enforcement and national security,” said Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

The company has delivered more than 3,500 mobile biometric tools to customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community and law enforcement sectors.