Sonatype has named Vertosoft its new value-added distributor to expand public sector access to secure software development and supply chain management tools through Vertosoft’s government contract portfolio and partner network.

The partnership comes amid the artificial intelligence era, where the technology becomes central to software engineering, according to a Vertosoft press release.

“AI is redefining how agencies build, test, and deploy software,” said Antoine Harden, regional vice president of federal sales at Sonatype. “Together, Sonatype and Vertosoft are enabling government developers to harness AI responsibly – embedding automation, security, and compliance directly into the software development lifecycle.”

What Does the Sonatype Vertosoft Partnership Cover?

Vertosoft will distribute Sonatype’s full product suite, including its software bill of materials management platform, open-source malware detection tools and dependency governance tools. These capabilities are tailored to meet federal compliance and security requirements and to address rising threats within open-source ecosystems.

“Our partnership with Sonatype marks a pivotal step in strengthening software supply chain security across the public sector,” said Josh Slattery, vice president of technology sales at Vertosoft. “By combining Sonatype’s industry-leading platform with Vertosoft’s deep public sector expertise, we’re enabling agencies to proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate innovation with confidence.”