Neros has raised $75 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital with continued backing from Vy Capital US and Interlagos.

The California-based company said Monday the new funding brings its total capital raised to over $120 million and follows recent growth in production and revenue on the back of defense contracts under the Purpose-Built Attritable System program. Neros secured a large drone order from the U.S. Marine Corps and became a primary first-person view drone supplier to the U.S. Army.

How Will Neros Use the New Funding?

The investment will expand Neros’ industrial capacity, strengthen its China-free supply chain and scale production of its Archer and Archer Strike drones and ground control systems. The funding will support the company’s vertically integrated manufacturing model, allowing it to insource key production steps and invest in its allied component suppliers.

A significant portion will also be used to boost research and development of advanced autonomous systems. Neros said the investment will enhance its ability to provide flexible, domestically produced and globally competitive first-person view systems to U.S. and allied warfighters.