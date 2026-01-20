Government technology services firm EXPANSIA is merging with John H. Northrop & Associates, or JHNA, and Coherent Technical Services Inc., or CTSi, to establish a new defense technology platform focused on delivering mission-critical technologies and engineering support to U.S. military services and agencies within the Department of War.

The combination follows the acquisition of the companies by private equity fund Falfurrias Management Partners, EXPANSIA said Tuesday.

KippsDeSanto and Holland & Knight acted as EXPANSIA’s financial adviser and legal counsel, respectively, in the transaction.

What Did EXPANSIA’s CEO Say About the Merger?

“We moved quickly on this merger because it strengthens our ability to ensure mission readiness for our clients with greater capability and scale,” said Adam Jarnagin, CEO and founder of EXPANSIA.

“We need to deliver faster and better than ever before, and this new defense technology platform positions us to do exactly that. Importantly, it also creates greater opportunity, stability, and ensures long-term career growth for our employees,” Jarnagin added.

What Capabilities Does the Defense Technology Platform Intend to Deliver?

JHNA CEO Ian Northrop will lead the new defense technology platform, which will focus on providing research and development, readiness and sustainment support for defense customers.

The new platform will help address national security priorities by leveraging the combined businesses’ patented technology platforms and capabilities in the areas of artificial intelligence and human-machine teaming; integrated digital environments; modular open systems architecture; rapid prototyping; and subtractive and additive manufacturing technology.

“By uniting deep mission understanding with differentiated and advanced technologies, we are positioned to lead the evolution of critical defense priorities such as autonomy and unmanned systems, next-generation platform development and modernization, and contested logistics,” said Northrop, adding, “This merger allows us to better support the warfighter with technology that matters, while at the same time signifies a strategic alignment of talent, culture, and mission focus across the consolidated employee base.”

Northrop will join Falfurrias’ Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley on the platform company’s board.

The combined entity will operate with more than 525 professionals across key defense hubs, including Newport News, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Patuxent River, Maryland.