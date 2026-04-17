Red Sky Alliance , a global information security, cyber intelligence and analysis firm, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to bring its cyber threat intelligence offerings to the public sector.

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What Technologies Are Covered by the Partnership?

Carahsoft said Thursday the partnership includes Red Sky Alliance’s REDXRAY and Cyber Threat Analysis Center, or CTAC, platforms, which help public sector organizations reduce risk, safeguard sensitive data, mitigate ransomware threats and make informed cybersecurity decisions through AI-driven reporting.

REDXRAY delivers daily threat scores and real-time alerts across networks, supply chains and critical assets using proprietary data, dark web monitoring and open-source intelligence, while enabling a single analyst to monitor across departments.

CTAC provides access to historical datasets through OpenSearch Dashboards and application programming interface, or API, feeds, supporting custom queries and enterprise-wide investigations.

“REDXRAY and CTAC provide government teams with proactive visibility into emerging threats and actionable intelligence that strengthens cybersecurity posture across departments and supply chains. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are helping public sector organizations better protect sensitive data, maintain compliance and defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber adversaries,” said Natalie Gregory , vice president for DevSecOps solutions at Carahsoft.

What Is Carahsoft’s Role in the Partnership?

Carahsoft will serve as Red Sky Alliance’s master government aggregator, making the company’s cyber intelligence technologies available to government agencies through reseller channels and multiple contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Carahsoft’s deep relationships and expertise in serving Government agencies allow us to deliver REDXRAY and CTAC to the organizations that need proactive, actionable threat intelligence the most,” said Jim McKee , CEO of Red Sky Alliance.

Strengthening the Public Sector Cyber Ecosystem