Lockheed Martin has secured an $850.4 million cost-plus- incentive-fee contract modification from the U.S. Navy to support Trident II missile. The Department of War said Wednesday that the modification will support the Navy’s Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 program.

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs serves as the contracting activity.

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What Services Will Lockheed Martin Provide the Navy?

According to DOW, the contract action covers design and development to ensure the long-term sustainment of the Trident II. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado, and other sites across the United States until September 2030.

In October 2024, Lockheed Martin secured two Navy contracts valued at $3.3 billion combined to support the Trident II D5 missile program. Work under the contract includes missile production, deployed systems support and the development of related strategic weapon systems.

What Is the Trident II D5 Missile?

The Trident II D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, deployed aboard U.S. Navy Ohio-class and U.K. Vanguard-class submarines as part of the nuclear deterrent triad.

The three-stage, solid-fuel missile can travel up to 4,000 nautical miles and carry multiple reentry bodies. Designed for high accuracy and reliability, the system plays a central role in providing the United States with assured second-strike capability.

Originally developed in the 1980s, the Trident II system underwent a life-extension update in 2017 to extend its operational life into the 2040s. The effort is intended to further sustain the system, address aging components and ensure the continued readiness of the nation’s strategic deterrent.