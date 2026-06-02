Avaya Government Cloud is now certified at Department of War Impact Level 4 High

The certification indicates that Avaya Government Cloud is compliant with DISA and DOW cloud security requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information

AT&T exec and 2026 Air and Space Summit speaker Tang Pham said the certification is an important step in the work his company and Avaya are doing to help government network modernization

Technology company Avaya said Monday that it has received Department of War Impact Level 4 High, or IL4 High, certification for its Avaya Government Cloud, an offering that combines contact center and unified communications capabilities.

What Does the IL4 Certification Mean for Avaya Government Cloud?

Impact levels are the way by which the Department of War evaluates the security posture of a cloud service provider’s offerings and classifies the sensitivity of information that might be run on them. IL baselines are defined in the Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide, which is maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency. IL4 covers offerings meant to handle Controlled Unclassified Information, while subclassifications may be used for stricter, workload-specific requirements.

The IL4 High certification means Avaya Government Cloud complies with DISA and DOW cloud security requirements for voice and contact center communications up to the Controlled Unclassified Information level.

What Does the Certification Mean for Avaya?

According to Avaya Government Solutions Vice President Jerry Dotson, the IL4 certification is seen as “the gold standard for protective sensitive government data.” He also said the certification “underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the government’s stringent requirements, while providing secure, reliable, and flexible solutions.”

AT&T National Security Group Vice President and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Tang Pham also commented on the Avaya Government Cloud certification, noting the value it brings to his company’s work with Avaya.

“Avaya’s Department of War Impact Level 4 High certification for its Government Cloud solution marks an important step in our continued work with Avaya to modernize our government customers’ networks and support greater efficiency, security, and reliability for their missions,” Pham said.

Tang Pham will join industry and government leaders who will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit, which will take place on July 30. Register now for the event, which will explore how the U.S. can stay ahead in the air and space domains.