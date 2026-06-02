Northrop has partnered with Apex to advance space-based interceptors

Space Systems Command has awarded up to three point two billion in OTAs for SBI development

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Northrop Grumman and satellite manufacturer Apex have partnered to demonstrate space-based interceptor capabilities for the U.S. Space Force as part of the service’s effort to advance missile defense from orbit.

As the Space Force advances efforts to demonstrate space-based interceptor capabilities through partnerships such as the one between Northrop and Apex, government and industry leaders continue to shape the future of air and space defense. Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit to join experts as they discuss commercial space relay, AI and other emerging technologies, and defense strategies in support of missions across two critical domains. Book your spot now!

Northrop said Monday Apex will support its role in the Space Force’s competition to demonstrate space-based missile defense technologies and help deploy a network of space-based interceptors designed to protect the homeland against threats.

In April, Space Systems Command awarded up to $3.2 billion in other transaction authority agreements to Northrop and 10 other companies to support the development of a space-based missile defense capability under the Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor program.

Northrop noted that it will leverage its missile defense technology portfolio, manufacturing capacity and industry partnerships to demonstrate scalable space-based interceptor capabilities. The company also highlighted its use of artificial intelligence and collaboration with Apex as part of the effort.

What Did Northrop & Apex Officials Say About the Partnership?

Ryan Tintner, vice president and general manager of Northrop’s space superiority systems division, said the company is combining advanced missile defense technologies and commercial partnerships to demonstrate next-generation space-based interceptor capabilities in support of the nation’s Golden Dome priorities.

“We have already completed key ground tests this year and are uniquely positioned with Apex to rapidly accelerate and scale affordable production to defend the homeland,” Tintner said.

Ian Cinnamon, CEO and co-founder of Apex, said the company was established to support proliferated constellations such as Golden Dome.

“This partnership will enable operational, constellation-scale space-based missile defense and allow us to rapidly support an urgent need,” Cinnamon said.

What Is the Space Force’s SBI Program?

The Space-Based Interceptor program is focused on developing a proliferated low Earth orbit constellation capable of intercepting missile threats across multiple phases of flight, including boost, midcourse and glide.

The initiative aims to address hypersonic threats, cruise and ballistic missiles and other advanced aerial threats by integrating interceptors with advanced sensing and artificial intelligence.

Northrop said it completed ground test demonstrations this year and expects to deliver on-orbit capability in 2027.