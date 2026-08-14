Seven-time Wash100 Award winner David Levy is joining Google, though his new role at the company has yet to be announced

Levy previously worked at AWS, where he most recently served as VP of worldwide public sector

David Appel has been appointed to take over Levy’s former position, but in an acting capacity

Former Amazon Web Services executive David Levy is joining Google, Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday. His new role at the tech giant has not been revealed, however, and a Google spokesperson had declined to comment on the matter. His last day at AWS was on July 31, a spokesperson from AWS said.

Who Is David Levy?

Before moving to Google, Levy served as vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, a position he held for two years. Previously, he served for over six years as the company’s vice president of U.S. government, nonprofit and global healthcare.

Before joining AWS, Levy worked at Apple for more than 12 years. During that time, he served as head of U.S. government sales, in which capacity he helped drive the adoption of mobile technologies across federal, state and local agencies.

Levy also co-founded Sulla Technology Group, a data center services company that supported higher education institutions and state and local governments. He also served as Sulla’s chief operating officer.

The former AWS VP is a seven-time recipient of the Wash100 Award, given every year by Executive Mosaic to honor 100 impactful or influential members of the government contracting industry. Levy most recently received the award this year in recognition of his work at AWS.

“As vice president of Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, David has helped accelerate federal digital transformation,” Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 founder Jim Garrettson said, adding, “His vision for secure cloud and AI, customer focus and commitment to mission success truly embody the Wash100 values and signal continued impact across federal technology and national security.”

Who Succeeds Levy at AWS?

A permanent successor to Levy has not yet been announced. According to Nextgov/FCW, citing a company spokesperson, David Appel has taken on Levy’s former role in an acting capacity.

Appel concurrently serves as the company’s vice president of global government, national security and defense, a position he has held since 2025.

Appel describes himself as a “business executive driving cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help military and government leaders deliver better outcomes more efficiently.”