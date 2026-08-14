Former SES SVP Maureen Stevens has joined Everfox as chief corporate affairs officer

As CCAO, Stevens’ responsibilities include handling corporate communications, reputation management, and media and government relations

Everfox CEO Dave Wajsgras said Stevens’ expertise, insight and experience will be critical to company growth

Defense technology company Everfox has appointed marketing and communications executive Maureen Stevens to the position of chief corporate affairs officer. Stevens brings to the role over two decades of professional experience across multiple industries, including cybersecurity and defense, where she led communications, marketing, public affairs and executive visibility programs, Everfox said Thursday.

Who Is Maureen Stevens?

Stevens previously worked at SES, serving as senior vice president for marketing and communications. That role put her in charge of public relations, communications and global marketing.

Stevens held the same role at Intelsat prior to its acquisition by SES in 2025. After the deal closed, she led the launch of SES’ new brand by driving market awareness campaigns and bolstering executive visibility.

Her other previous employers include what was then Raytheon, where she held the role of director of public relations and business communications. When Raytheon and UTC merged in 2020, she took on the role of senior director for enterprise initiatives and international communications in the resulting company, RTX. Also, during the merger, she managed global change communications.

What Will Stevens Do as Everfox CCAO?

As Everfox CCAO, Stevens will handle various areas of corporate communications, reputation management, and media and government relations as head of enterprise corporate affairs strategy. Her position also entails a senior advisor function concerning strategic communications, external affairs and stakeholder engagement.

Commenting on Stevens’ appointment, Everfox CEO and nine-time Wash100 Award winner Dave Wajsgras said, “Maureen brings a combination of strategic communications expertise, national security insight, and leadership experience across several highly respected companies. Her ability to shape clear, credible narratives and strengthen corporate reputation will play a critical role as Everfox continues to grow and support our customers’ most critical missions.”

For her part, Stevens said, “I’m honored to join the company at such an exciting moment and look forward to partnering with Dave, the leadership team, and employees across the organization to deepen our engagement with customers, government stakeholders, and partners while further strengthening Everfox’s position as the trusted mission data platform.”