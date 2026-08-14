Dana Barnes wants TRSS to be the go-to resource for high-stakes challenges

These include national security or sophisticated financial fraud

He sat down with ExecutiveBiz to discuss data, fraud prevention and identity verification

Dana Barnes wants Thomson Reuters Special Services to be the first organization customers turn to for high-stakes, low-margin-for-error challenges like national security or sophisticated financial fraud. That’s why Barnes, who was named company president in January and is a four-time Wash100 Award winner, is continuing investment in data, technologies and capabilities that make TRSS difficult to replace.

This includes expanding the company’s presence in federal law enforcement, national security and financial crime, realms with increasingly complex problems and growing demand for multifaceted solutions. Since joining TRSS, Barnes has been simultaneously focusing on two efforts: deepening his understanding of all aspects of the company’s business and the broader government landscape while leading an organizational transformation of TRSS.

TRSS is Barnes’ latest stop on his GovCon journey, with previous leadership positions at Forrester , Dataminr , Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft . A retired Marine Corps officer, Barnes takes pride in watching people he’s managed or mentored take leadership roles at other companies. He believes championing the growth of people is something that all leaders should do.

We last spoke with Barnes in 2024 when he was at Dataminr for a smart discussion about the responsible use of AI . Barnes sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his latest Spotlight interview to discuss what he has in store for federal customers as TRSS’ new president, what the company’s partnership with Socure brings for next-generation identity verification and fraud prevention, how TRSS’ integration of Sayari Signal into its intelligence platforms will benefit customers and his growth strategy over the next five years.

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ExecutiveBiz: What do you have in store for federal technology, cyber and national security customers having been named president of TRSS?

Dana Barnes: My focus is on deepening our impact across all of the missions we support and that spans a broader landscape than people might expect. Yes, we serve federal technology, cyber and national security customers, but we also work with commercial partners tackling fraud and financial crime at scale. Those missions are connected in more ways than one and the intelligence and capabilities we have built across both sides of that work make us stronger in

each of them.

What I have in store is straightforward: I want TRSS to be the organization customers turn to

first when the problem is hard and the margin for error is low, whether that’s a federal agency protecting national security or a financial institution defending against sophisticated fraud. That means continuing to invest in our data capabilities, building the right partnerships that expand what we can offer and making sure our people have what they need to deliver at the highest level.

We talk internally about being elite, not as a catchphrase, but as a standard to which we hold ourselves. That means continuing to raise the bar on the quality of our work, the depth of our

capabilities and the experience of the people who make it all possible.

EBiz: How does TRSS’ partnership with Socure make it an industry leader in next-generation identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities for government agencies?

Barnes: Identity fraud is one of the most pressing and costly challenges facing government agencies today and the tools most agencies are relying on simply were not built for the threat

environment they’re operating in now. Synthetic identities, automated bot attacks and

fragmented legacy systems are creating vulnerabilities that bad actors are actively exploiting.

The financial losses are real and so is the erosion of public trust when government programs

fail to protect the people they serve.

Our partnership with Socure addresses that problem directly. TRSS brings proprietary data, risk

intelligence and deep experience serving the public sector. Socure brings AI-driven identity

verification at scale—trusted by 145 public sector organizations and built for the modern threat

landscape through their SocureGov platform. Together, we’re delivering a unified, layered

defense that’s proactive, automated and transparent enough that agencies can understand and

defend every decision the system makes.

What makes this partnership differentiated is that it does not just help agencies move faster—it

helps them verify more of their population accurately, including thin-file individuals who have

historically been difficult to verify through traditional credit-based methods. That means fewer improper payments, cleaner data and stronger public trust. That’s what next-generation fraud prevention looks like.

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EBiz: How are you integrating Sayari Signal into TRSS’ intelligence platforms and how is that benefiting intelligence and national security customers?

Barnes: The threat environment our intelligence and national security customers operate in has

outpaced what traditional screening tools were designed to handle. Standard watchlist checks

miss unnamed sub-tier entities, obscured ownership structures and shell company networks that are specifically engineered to evade detection. That gap creates regulatory and mission risk.

Our integration of Sayari Signal into the TRSS ecosystem directly addresses that. Compliance

and intelligence teams can now access Sayari’s screening intelligence—including BIS50,

Sanctions50 and specialized modules covering cartel affiliates, forced labor, military end users and high-risk state-owned enterprises—directly within their existing TRSS workflows and internal platforms. That means no new systems to learn, no disruption to established standard operating procedures and no delay between identifying, and acting upon, a risk.

The benefit for our customers is significant. They gain deeper visibility into hidden compliance risks and ownership structures that would otherwise go undetected with the relational context they need to resolve potential matches and document their decisions with confidence.

EBiz: What is your growth strategy for the next five years?

Barnes: Our growth strategy is built on three things: depth, partnership and people.

Depth means continuing to invest in the data, technology and capabilities that make TRSS

genuinely difficult to replace. We’re not trying to be everything to everyone. We’re focused on

the missions where we have earned trust and where we can deliver outcomes that others

cannot. That includes expanding our presence in federal law enforcement, national security and financial crime, areas where the problems are growing in complexity and the demand for sophisticated solutions is increasing.

Partnership means being intentional about who we align with. Our partnerships with Socure and

Sayari are examples of how we think about this: these are genuine capability expansions that

make our customers more effective. We’ll continue to pursue partnerships that are additive and

complementary, rather than duplicative.

Also people: this is the one I feel most strongly about. The quality of our work is a direct

reflection of the quality of our team. Over the next five years, we’re investing in how we develop,

retain and grow the people at TRSS. That means building clearer pathways for advancement, investing in leadership development and creating an organization where talented people choose to stay because the work is meaningful and the culture supports them.

Growth is the outcome of getting those three things right. That’s where my focus is.