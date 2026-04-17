SNC Begins ATHENA Airborne ISR Service for Army

SNC has completed contractor and government end-to-end testing of its RAPCON-X aircraft under the U.S. Army’s Theater-Level High Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne, or ATHENA, program and begun operational service in support of the branch’s airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Advancements in Army capabilities continue as the service evolves its approach to mission readiness and technology integration. These developments come as the Potomac Officers Club prepares to host its 2026 Army Summit on June 18, where defense leaders and industry stakeholders will discuss efforts to enable a more connected battlefield, reconfigurable air defense and cost-effective fires, and the role of artificial intelligence in Army transformation. Book your seat now!

What Is the Army ATHENA Program?

The ATHENA program aims to deliver high-altitude, long-endurance ISR capabilities and situational awareness to Army commanders to enable rapid decision-making in complex environments.

SNC’s ATHENA platform is built on the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft and uses the RAPCON-X open architecture to support sensing and intelligence missions.

Both aircraft now operate under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated service model to meet the Army’s airborne ISR requirements.

In 2022, SNC announced investment plans to build two RAPCON-X prototypes to support the Army’s ISR missions. The following year, the company secured a $554 million contract to provide airborne ISR jets for the service’s ATHENA-Signals Intelligence project.

What Did the ATHENA Program Testing Validate?

SNC said the testing effort validated the aircraft’s system-of-systems performance, mission systems integration and operational readiness.

The company conducted contractor and government testing at its aircraft integration facilities in Hagerstown, Maryland, confirming the platform meets Army requirements for ISR collection and mission processing.

What Did Army & SNC Officials Say About the ATHENA Program?

Andrew Evans, director of strategy and transformation within the Army G-2, said SNC’s investment in ATHENA helps accelerate the delivery of actionable intelligence to commanders and supports decision-making in contested environments.

Josh Walsh, vice president of programs at SNC, said the completion of testing and start of service reflects the work of the company’s engineering and operations teams to deliver an integrated aircraft and mission system for operational use.

“ATHENA now provides the Army with a proven high-altitude ISR capability that strengthens its ability to sense, understand and act across the battlespace,” Walsh added.

Tim Owings, executive vice president at SNC, said the program demonstrates the company’s integration approach and ability to field ISR capabilities to warfighters using commercial platforms and advanced mission systems.