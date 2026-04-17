Raytheon , an RTX business, has conducted the first RAIVEN Staring system flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

What Did the RAIVEN Flight Test Demonstrate?

The air-cooled RAIVEN Staring system used a three-sensor configuration to map terrain, including urban areas, marshes and coastal environments, in zero illumination conditions, RTX said Wednesday. The demonstration validated the system’s ability to provide 270-degree situational awareness.

Dan Theisen , president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon, said the flight test showcased RAIVEN’s advanced sensing capabilities, providing integrated situational awareness needed to recognize and counter threats more effectively.

“This offering will provide a significant increase in survivability and mission effectiveness through unprecedented situational awareness, high-resolution pilotage functions as well as passive missile detection, warning and tracking,” Theisen said.

What Is the RAIVEN Staring System?

The RAIVEN Staring sensor suite is an advanced artificial intelligence-enabled electro-optical and infrared sensing technology designed for detecting and identifying objects across land, air and sea domains. The scalable, platform-agnostic system uses an open systems architecture for simplified integration, replacement and component upgrades.

The RAIVEN EO/IR product family uses light detection and ranging sensors and hyperspectral imagery. It supports near-peer and peer-to-peer fights, search and rescue, GPS-denied missions, ground-based air defense and other multi-domain missions.

Building on Recent MWIR Success

The RAIVEN flight test follows the recent demonstration of its new mid-wave infrared, or MWIR, camera, designed for high-speed tracking in real time.