Raytheon , an RTX business, has tested a new mid-wave infrared, or MWIR, camera designed for faster, real-time monitoring of high-speed objects while reducing data processing and power requirements.

How Does the MWIR Camera Function?

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Monday the MWIR camera uses an event-based approach that captures only motion at the pixel level, rather than recording full image frames. Unlike conventional infrared cameras that rely on frame-by-frame analysis, the technology generates a continuous stream of motion-based data. This method allows the sensor to focus on changes in a scene, delivering near-instantaneous visibility into activity as it occurs.

What Did the Demonstration Show?

Raytheon conducted a field test in Northern California where the camera tracked a variety of targets, including aircraft, ground vehicles and live fires. The demonstration validated the camera’s ability to capture rapid motion, which is typically unattainable with standard infrared sensors.

“By focusing only on motion instead of recording every frame and analyzing after the fact, we gain the ability to track very fast objects with far less data and processing, enabling much quicker threat detection and response time,” said Colin Whelan , president of advanced technology at Raytheon.

What Are the Potential Defense Applications?

The MWIR camera, developed under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program, is intended for environments where high data volumes and clutter challenge existing processors. Potential applications include enhanced base protection, missile guidance and surveillance from unmanned systems.