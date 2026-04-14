Commvault has appointed Gary Merrill as chief financial officer and Geoff Haydon as president of customer and field operations. The cyber resilience company said Monday that its new senior leaders will support the implementation of its growth strategy.

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Who Is Gary Merrill?

Merrill returns to the CFO role after serving as Commvault’s chief commercial officer for almost two years. During his first tenure as CFO from 2022 to 2024, he played a role in the company’s transition to a subscription and software-as-a-service business model.

“Gary has a long tenure with Commvault and a unique understanding of what customers need to be resilient in the [artificial intelligence] era,” stated Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault. “He will drive disciplined financial execution that supports our growth strategy and advances long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Before joining Commvault in 2005, Merrill held positions at Hanson and Arthur Andersen.

Who Is Geoff Haydon?

Haydon brings more than three decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity and enterprise software to Commvault. He most recently served as CEO of Ontinue, a provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response services.

Haydon has also held senior leadership roles at VMware, where he served as vice president of sales and customer operations, and Secureworks, where he led revenue growth initiatives. His career includes leadership positions at Absolute Software, EMC and RSA, where he developed expertise in security, data protection and enterprise infrastructure.

“I’ve known Geoff for years. He is a proven executive with decades of experience building and scaling global security and technology companies,” Mirchandani commented. “His international experience, go-to-market and leadership expertise, customer focus, and understanding of Commvault’s business position him well to accelerate our operational success.”