Amanda Wellborne serves as Vice President of Public Sector at Totara, where she leads the company’s U.S. Sales and public sector business, overseeing market strategy, revenue growth, customer engagement and go-to-market execution across federal, state and local government. She is responsible for driving business expansion, cultivating strategic partnerships and aligning sales and solution engineering teams to help government organizations modernize workforce development and talent management initiatives.

With a career spanning academia, human resources, learning and development, enterprise software and public sector technology, Amanda brings a unique perspective to workforce transformation. She began her professional journey as a faculty member at Texas A&M University before transitioning into leadership roles across organizational development, customer success, account management and enterprise sales. Her diverse background also includes international business leadership, supporting growth initiatives across Latin American markets.

Recognized for her ability to build high-performing teams and accelerate business growth, Amanda has spent much of her career helping organizations navigate change through technology, workforce development and strategic talent initiatives. Her expertise at the intersection of learning, skills development and public sector modernization has made her a trusted advisor to government leaders seeking innovative approaches to workforce readiness and mission success.

Amanda recently sat down with ExecutiveBiz for an exclusive Spotlight interview to discuss Totara’s long-term vision, the evolving role of workforce intelligence, strategies for attracting and retaining top talent and the company’s continued growth within the government market.

ExecutiveBiz: Where do you see Totara in 10 years and what concrete steps must you take to get to that stage of evolution?

Amanda Wellborne: In 10 years, I see Totara recognized as one of the leading workforce intelligence and talent transformation platforms globally—particularly within government and highly regulated industries where workforce readiness is mission critical.

The market is evolving beyond traditional learning management systems. Organizations are no longer asking, “How do I deliver training?” They’re asking, “Do I have the workforce capabilities I need to achieve my mission today and in the future?” That’s a fundamentally different conversation.

The future belongs to platforms that help leaders understand workforce readiness, identify critical skill gaps, accelerate development and make data-driven talent decisions. That’s where Totara is headed.

To get there, we’re focused on three priorities.

First, continuing our evolution beyond LMS functionality and expanding our role as a workforce intelligence platform that connects learning, skills, compliance and performance into a single strategic view.

Second, deepening our investment in government and other highly regulated sectors where security, accessibility, compliance and auditability aren’t optional—they’re essential. Continued alignment with FedRAMP, GovRAMP and emerging security standards will remain a key differentiator.

And third, leveraging AI responsibly. The opportunity isn’t AI for the sake of AI—it’s using AI to help organizations better understand their workforce, personalize development and make smarter talent decisions while maintaining transparency and trust.

Ultimately, our goal is simple: help organizations build workforces that are more capable, more adaptable and more prepared for what’s next.

ExecutiveBiz: What are Totara’s core values? How do you think these values translate into continued success and growth in the GovCon market?

Wellborne: At its core, Totara is built around collaboration, flexibility and openness.

Those values are especially important in the government space because no two agencies operate exactly alike. While they may face similar compliance requirements, their missions, organizational structures, reporting needs and workforce challenges are often very different.

Our approach has always been to partner with customers rather than prescribe a one-size-fits-all solution. We listen, collaborate and adapt to their environment rather than forcing them to adapt to ours.

That flexibility is one of our greatest strengths. Agencies need technology that supports their mission—not technology that creates additional barriers. Totara’s configurable platform allows organizations to tailor their learning and talent strategies in ways that align with how they actually operate.

I believe our continued growth in government comes from being a true partner—one that values transparency, collaboration and customer success as much as product innovation.

ExecutiveBiz: What is your strategy for attracting and retaining top-level talent amid ongoing talent shortages in today’s highly competitive market?

Wellborne: The conversation around talent has changed significantly over the last decade.

Compensation will always matter, but what we’re seeing today is that people are increasingly evaluating organizations based on growth opportunities, purpose, culture and leadership.

The best talent wants to know they’re investing their time somewhere they can continue learning, developing and advancing their careers.

For me, attracting and retaining exceptional people starts with creating an environment where growth is expected, supported and celebrated. Leaders should be actively invested in helping people build new skills, expand their capabilities and pursue their professional goals.

Equally important is transparency. High-performing employees want clarity. They want regular feedback, clear expectations and honest conversations about where they stand and where they’re headed.

When people feel supported, challenged and valued, they’re much more likely to stay, contribute and grow with the organization.

As leaders, our responsibility is to create those opportunities and remove barriers that prevent people from reaching their full potential.

ExecutiveBiz: Tell me what being a lifelong learner means to you. How does this drive your work at Totara and influence how you serve others?

Wellborne: Lifelong learning is more than a professional philosophy for me—it’s part of who I am.

I’m currently completing my PhD, which reinforces something I have always believed: growth never stops. Regardless of your role, title or experience level, there’s always something new to learn.

That mindset directly influences how I lead.

I believe great leaders maintain a sense of curiosity. They ask questions, seek different perspectives and remain open to new ideas. They never assume they have all the answers.

It also shapes how I engage with customers. Curiosity drives better conversations because you’re focused on understanding the person’s challenges, goals and desired outcomes rather than simply presenting a solution.

Whether I’m working with employees, customers, or partners, I try to approach every interaction with the mindset of learning first. When you do that, you’re able to build stronger relationships, uncover better opportunities and ultimately create more meaningful impact.

For me, lifelong learning isn’t just about acquiring knowledge—it’s about continuously improving your ability to serve others.