Riverbed has achieved FedRAMP Class D certification for its cloud platform

The certification covers Riverbed Aternity for Government and Riverbed NPM+ for Government

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will discuss AI, cloud, cybersecurity and federal technology priorities

Riverbed Technology’s cloud platform for agencies has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification at the Class D or High impact level.

The company said Thursday the certification applies to the Riverbed Platform for Government, including Riverbed Aternity for Government and Riverbed NPM+ for Government.

Riverbed’s FedRAMP Class D certification highlights the growing emphasis on secure cloud platforms and digital modernization across the federal government. Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit and join government and industry leaders as they discuss AI adoption, data, cloud and compute infrastructure, cybersecurity and more. Reserve your seat for the Oct. 29 event to gain insight into federal priorities, procurement trends and partnership opportunities.

What Is the Riverbed Platform for Government?

The Riverbed Platform for Government is a cloud-delivered digital employee experience, or DEX, platform designed to help federal agencies modernize IT operations and advance digital transformation efforts.

According to Riverbed, the platform provides data and visibility across networks, endpoints and applications and is designed for use in secure federal environments.

What Did Riverbed CEO Dave Donatelli Say About the FedRAMP High Certification?

Riverbed CEO Dave Donatelli said the certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing secure observability capabilities for federal agencies.

“With this certification, Riverbed is delivering a platform trusted to meet the government’s most rigorous cybersecurity requirements while helping mission-driven agencies gain the operational visibility needed to maintain performance, automate issue resolution, and support critical operations in environments requiring the highest levels of security,” added Donatelli.

According to the company, FedRAMP Class D is the highest authorization level under the federal government’s cloud security program and applies to systems that handle sensitive, unclassified information. Riverbed said it uses a common software-as-a-service architecture across its government and commercial offerings, enabling agencies to deploy the platform while meeting federal cybersecurity requirements, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s guidelines and Federal Information Processing Standards.