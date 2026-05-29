Raytheon Secures $1.02B Army Contract for NASAMS Requirement

Raytheon has been awarded a $1.02 billion Army contract for NASAMS fire units

The latest contract covers foreign military sales requirements for Kuwait

Emerging technologies in air defense and cost-effective fires will be tackled during one of the panels at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit

The U.S. Army has awarded RTX business Raytheon a firm-fixed-price contract for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, fire units. The contract, worth $1.02 billion, covers foreign military sales requirements for the government of Kuwait, the Department of War said Tuesday.

What Is NASAMS?

NASAMS is a medium-range air defense capability resulting from a partnership between Raytheon and Kongsberg. A full system comprises the Raytheon-made AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, missiles, a launcher and a fire distribution center from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The system works to defeat a variety of aerial threats, like fixed and rotary wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles. It has a detection range of 120 kilometers, a targeting range of up to 60 kilometers and a firing altitude of 21,000 meters, according to The Defense Post.

Emerging technologies in air defense and cost-effective fires will be tackled during one of the panels at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit, which is set to take place on June 18. The event will feature keynotes from several officials within the U.S. Army, including Hon. Marc Andersen, assistant secretary of the Army, financial management and comptroller; and Katie Thompson, deputy executive director of U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground. Register now to attend this important event!

Who Uses NASAMS?

NASAMS is used by the U.S. and several other governments. These include Taiwan, which is set to receive NASAMS fire units via a $698.9 million firm-fixed-price contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Raytheon in November 2025. Work on the contract lasts through 2031.

Another user is Egypt, whose request to purchase NASAMS was approved by the Department of State in July. Egypt’s request includes four Sentinel radar systems along with various missiles and guidance units.

RTX was named principal contractor on the foreign military sale, which is estimated to be valued at $4.67 billion.