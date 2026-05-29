Claroty has launched an AI-powered security agent for cyber-physical environments

Claire is trained on a decade of OT, healthcare and industrial security data

The tool is designed to improve asset visibility, resilience and threat response

Claroty has introduced Claire, an artificial intelligence-powered security agent designed specifically for cyber-physical systems, or CPS, environments.

What Is Claroty Claire?

The New York-based cybersecurity company said Claire is powered by a CPS-focused language model trained on more than a decade of operational technology, healthcare and industrial security data.

Claire leverages 10 years of data from more than 6,500 original equipment manufacturers and medical device manufacturers deployed across more than 20,000 sites worldwide, as well as threat intelligence generated by Claroty’s Team82 research group.

In a LinkedIn post, Jen Sovada, Claroty’s general manager for public sector and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, said Claire “marks a paradigm shift in organizations’ ability to ensure safety, uptime, and availability in an AI-driven world.”

The AI security agent could enable users to prioritize remediation efforts, strengthen operational resilience and automate compliance-related activities.

“Organizations face pressure to embrace digital transformation and AI for efficiency and cost reduction, all while ensuring these tools safely improve resilience and preserve uptime,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty.

“That’s why we built Claire–to empower human operators to make decisions with confidence, based on tailored insights and agentic actions you can trust,” he added.

How Does Claire Support Critical Infrastructure Security?

The AI agent was developed to address growing cybersecurity risks affecting cyber-physical environments as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and connected devices continue expanding operational attack surfaces.

The company said Claire can help security teams identify exposures that could disrupt business operations and improve understanding of connected assets.

How Does the Launch Fit Into Claroty’s Federal Growth Strategy?

Claire was launched as Claroty continues expanding its presence in the federal cybersecurity market.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with Corsha to combine continuous threat detection and machine identity capabilities to support zero trust security in federal operational technology environments. Sovada previously said the collaboration is intended to help organizations defend against operational disruptions, ransomware and supply chain attacks.

Claroty also recently expanded public sector access to its CPS protection platform through a distribution agreement with Carahsoft Technology.

What Other AI Initiatives Has Claroty Introduced?

Claroty said Claire builds on a series of recent artificial intelligence initiatives, including the addition of AI-generated dashboards and reporting capabilities within its xDome platform, the introduction of its CPS Library and the launch of a Model Context Protocol server for xDome.

The latest announcement follows Claroty’s January completion of a $150 million Series F funding round, which the company said would support the development of its CPS security platform and global expansion.