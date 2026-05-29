Deloitte Lands $278M Navy IT Modernization Support Contract

Deloitte has received a potential $278.5 million Navy IT modernization contract

The IDIQ contract supports NAVFAC IT and operational technology modernization through 2031

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore digital engineering, AI, network modernization and more

Deloitte Consulting has secured a potential five-year, $278.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to help modernize IT and operational technology systems.

The Navy’s latest contract award to Deloitte underscores the service’s continued focus on digital transformation, enterprise modernization and mission readiness. Attend the 2026 Navy Summit and join government and industry leaders as they address artificial intelligence, digital engineering, the new shipbuilding stack, enterprise network modernization and more. Reserve your seat now for the Aug. 27 event!

The Department of War said Thursday the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s, or NAVFAC, Expeditionary Warfare Center in Port Hueneme, California, awarded the firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract under the Small Business Innovation Research program.

What Is the Scope of the Navy Contract?

Under the award, Deloitte will provide modernization support for IT and operational technology systems across NAVFAC operations worldwide through May 2031.

The Navy obligated $6.8 million in fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award. Those funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

What Other Navy & Defense Modernization Efforts Has Deloitte Supported?

The latest award expands Deloitte’s portfolio of Navy and defense modernization work.

Deloitte & Touche recently received a $249 million U.S. Army contract for enterprise-level solutions development, integration and innovation acceleration services in support of the Army Organic Industrial Base modernization implementation plan.

The company also secured a potential $100 million Navy other transaction agreement to support the development of a digital manufacturing data vault and an $88 million Navy IDIQ contract to modernize and sustain the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services training virtual environment.

Deloitte also supports the Navy through its spot on the Navy Financial Improvement Program IV contract vehicle.