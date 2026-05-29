Lockheed Martin has delivered the Navy’s first ICS-enabled combat system baseline

The delivery is expected to pave the way for more frequent combat system upgrades across the Navy fleet

Future updates will steadily add sensors, weapons integration and other advanced technologies

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Integrated Combat System, or ICS, enabled baseline to the U.S. Navy, advancing the service’s effort to establish a common combat system architecture for its surface fleet.

Recent advancements in integrated combat systems highlight the Navy’s ongoing efforts to modernize platforms and enhance operational effectiveness. Learn how emerging technologies are shaping the future of naval operations at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Sign up now.

The global defense technology company said Thursday the delivery begins a six-month operating cadence for future software updates and certifications, allowing new capabilities to be deployed more frequently on Navy warships.

What Does the ICS Baseline Deliver?

The ICS architecture combines existing combat system functions with modernized infrastructure designed to streamline development and deployment. According to Lockheed Martin, the approach enables faster integration of new technologies and supports more rapid delivery of software updates and operational capabilities.

Under the model, each follow-on release will incrementally incorporate new sensors, effectors, software and other mission capabilities, helping surface combatants field the latest technologies on a more predictable schedule while reducing lifecycle costs.

Chandra Marshall , vice president of multi-domain combat systems at Lockheed Martin, said the delivery reflects the company’s partnership with the Navy to accelerate the transition to an integrated combat architecture capable of adapting to evolving operational requirements.

“Each baseline upgrade delivered and integrated into the ICS further reinforces and expands the already proven Aegis integrated air and missile defense capability,” said Marshall.

What Capabilities Are Included in the First Release?

The initial package, designated Aegis BL9.C3.0, is the first baseline produced through the Forge development environment. It features a redesigned display system, introduces tactical platform-as-a-service to support containerized applications and adds new operational capabilities.

What Is the Integrated Combat System?

The ICS is a scalable, networked combat management system that leverages a common software baseline and shared computing infrastructure to accelerate the delivery of advanced capabilities across all warfare domains to the surface fleet. The latest delivery builds on Lockheed Martin’s role in the program. In 2023, the company received a potential $1.05 billion contract to support ICS systems engineering and software integration through 2030.