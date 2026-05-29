Austal USA has named Gene Miller president to lead the shipbuilder after a board-led leadership search

The veteran shipbuilding executive brings more than 30 years of experience across major defense contractors

Miller is responsible for a nationwide operation spanning four states and more than 3,500 employees

Austal USA has appointed Gene Miller as president following a three-month executive search led by the company’s board of managers. Miller officially assumes the role after serving as interim president since February, when former President Michelle Kruger announced plans to retire , the Mobile, Alabama-based company said Thursday.

Who Is Gene Miller?

Miller brings more than 30 years of experience in naval architecture, shipbuilding and defense manufacturing. He joined Austal USA in 2024 as vice president of operations and was later promoted to chief operating officer. Prior to Austal USA, he served as director of amphibious ship programs at Ingalls Shipbuilding. He also spent more than two decades at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, where he advanced through a series of program management, director and vice president positions.

What Will Miller Oversee?

Miller will manage Austal USA’s operations across Alabama, Washington, D.C., California and Virginia. He will lead a workforce of more than 3,500 employees and oversee shipbuilding, submarine module production and the development of autonomous maritime technologies.

During his tenure as interim president, Miller helped expand Austal USA’s shipbuilding capacity. In March, the company partnered with Poarch Creek Indians to support Navy shipbuilding programs along the Gulf Coast and operations at Austal USA’s new Module Manufacturing Facility.

Chris Chadwick, chairman of Austal USA’s board of managers, said Miller demonstrated strong operational leadership and commitment during his time as interim president.

“He has the relationships and strategic clarity to carry Austal USA’s momentum forward at a critical moment for our industry and for national defense,” Chadwick said.