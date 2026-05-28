Ultra I&C has developed the Knox processors to speed battlefield technology upgrades without replacing entire systems

The processor is designed to cut size, weight and power demands by consolidating multiple functions into fewer systems

Ultra I&C said the processor’s modular approach reduces vendor lock and supports faster production and deployment

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has introduced its Knox family of processors to address the growing military demand for tactical edge computing power without costly and time-consuming hardware upgrades, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

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How Does Knox Address Legacy System Limitations?

Traditional hardware architectures often lock defense platforms within original factory specifications, causing modest updates to trigger expensive redesigns. Knox addresses this issue by modernizing the inside of a mission system without requiring changes to the surrounding platform.

Using a flexible backplane and commercial off-the-shelf components aligned with the modular open systems approach and sensor open systems architecture, Knox allows operators to upgrade processing, communications and applications in place without swapping the chassis or re-cabling the platform.

Ultra I&C Chief Technology Officer Randy Fields described the system as a mission-processing “brain” capable of routing data from sensors, weapons and communications links to displays and operational applications. The platform also supports insertion of new waveforms, radio frequency capabilities, graphics processing units and autonomy software as mission requirements evolve.

What Operational Advantages Does Knox Provide?

Ultra I&C said Knox is designed to reduce size, weight and power demands by consolidating multiple mission and security functions into fewer systems. The company added that the processor’s open-system architecture and commercial supply chain strategy enable faster production, fixed-price delivery, reduced vendor dependence and field-level upgrades across defense platforms. Ultra I&C recently reinforced that strategy through a partnership with Dell Technologies to provide the Air Force with an airborne Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant processor.