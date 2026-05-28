Rocket Lab has passed SDA’s TRKT3 system requirements review milestone

The TRKT3 constellation will support missile warning and tracking missions

The 2026 Air and Space Summit will examine AI and interoperable optical networks

Rocket Lab has completed the system requirements review, or SRR, for the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3, or TRKT3, constellation.

As SDA advances next-generation missile warning and tracking capabilities through the TRKT3 constellation, government and industry leaders are continuing to explore the technologies shaping the future of space operations. Panel discussions at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will examine commercial space relay, artificial intelligence, interoperable optical networks and other emerging capabilities supporting national security missions. Save your spot now!

The company said Wednesday the milestone supports SDA’s effort to build a proliferated low Earth orbit constellation designed to provide missile warning and tracking capabilities against hypersonic missiles and other advanced threats.

What Did the SRR Milestone Validate?

According to Rocket Lab, the SRR confirmed that the company’s satellite design and system architecture meet SDA’s mission requirements for the TRKT3 constellation.

The review also assessed the program’s technical baseline, interfaces and operational requirements ahead of the next stages of development.

“Passing System Requirements Review demonstrates our technical readiness and validates our approach to delivering space infrastructure,” said Brad Clevenger, president of Rocket Lab USA.

What Is SDA’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3 Constellation?

The TRKT3 constellation is part of SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a layered network of satellites designed to support missile detection, warning and tracking missions.

The constellation will operate through eight orbital planes to expand coverage and support persistent global detection, warning, tracking and identification of advanced and conventional missile threats. Each satellite includes optical communication terminals, Ka-band communications payloads, an infrared mission payload, and an S-band backup telemetry, tracking and command system.

How Is Rocket Lab Supporting the TRKT3 Constellation?

Rocket Lab said its satellites for the TRKT3 constellation will feature the company’s Phoenix infrared sensor payload, which was designed to support missile defense missions through a wide field-of-view capability. The spacecraft will also include StarLite space protection sensors intended to safeguard the constellation against directed energy threats.

The company added that its InterMission Ground Software will provide the command-and-control architecture for the program to support end-to-end integration and space-to-ground operations.

The milestone came a month after Rocket Lab acquired Mynaric, a provider of laser optical communications terminals. In 2025, the company also completed its critical design review for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta program in support of PWSA.