DecisionPoint Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

DecisionPoint has secured CMMC Level 2 certification

The move comes amid rising compliance pressure within the defense industrial base

The achievement has validated the company’s ability to support sensitive defense workloads

DecisionPoint has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 status through an assessment by a certified third-party assessor.

The service-disabled veteran-owned small business announced the certification milestone in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, describing the achievement as part of its continued focus on cybersecurity, compliance and secure mission support.

Why Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Matter?

DecisionPoint’s certification comes as CMMC requirements become more significant within the defense industrial base.

CMMC Level 2 certification is designed for contractors handling controlled unclassified information and aligns with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 security requirements.

Industry pressure surrounding compliance has intensified as the Department of War moves toward broader CMMC implementation.

According to Deltek’s latest GovCon Clarity Report, 59 percent of government contractors expect CMMC requirements to apply to their organizations in 2026, while 96 percent anticipate compliance costs will either remain elevated or continue increasing.

The report also found cybersecurity ranked as the industry’s top audit risk area amid growing operational and regulatory pressures across GovCon markets.

How Does the Certification Support DecisionPoint’s Growth Strategy?

The certification follows DecisionPoint’s recent contract wins and strategic expansion efforts.

In April, the company secured a $25.2 million contract supporting U.S. Transportation Command’s Integrated Booking System, a mission-critical platform used to coordinate Department of War cargo movements globally.

The work includes software development, cloud engineering, cybersecurity support, DevSecOps integration and cloud migration activities.

The award is the company’s first full and open competitive contract win as an SDVOSB.

DecisionPoint has also expanded its position in federal modernization markets through its joint venture with Agile Defense, which secured a spot on the General Services Administration’s Polaris governmentwide acquisition contract within the SDVOSB pool.

What Other Cybersecurity Work Is DecisionPoint Supporting?

The company continues expanding support for military cybersecurity and IT modernization programs.

Earlier this year, DecisionPoint secured a Navy task order to provide enterprise IT and cybersecurity support services for Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s command information office.

The company also booked a $50.9 million Air Force contract supporting Mission Defense Teams responsible for defensive cyberspace operations protecting operational mission systems.

DecisionPoint said the Air Force work includes efforts to improve operational resilience and cybersecurity readiness at the tactical edge.