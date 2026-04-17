DecisionPoint said Thursday it secured a $25.2 million prime contract to support the U.S. Transportation Command’s Integrated Booking System, marking the company’s first full and open competitive award as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

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What Support Will DecisionPoint Provide for IBS?

The award, issued under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, requires full life cycle support for IBS, a mission-critical platform used to coordinate the movement of Department of War cargo across global operations.

Scope of work includes software development, cloud engineering, cybersecurity and sustainment, along with agile enhancements, DevSecOps integration and cloud migration efforts. The system supports transportation requirements across peacetime, contingency and humanitarian missions.

The company said the work is intended to strengthen transportation visibility, operational readiness and the efficiency of global mobility operations.

Why Is This Award Significant for DecisionPoint?

“USTRANSCOM’s mission is critical to national defense and global mobility, and we are honored to continue expanding our support to this vital organization,” said Brian Flood, the founder and CEO of DecisionPoint.

“Winning this contract full and open is a significant milestone for our company and a testament to the strength of our team and the trust we have built across the command,” added Flood, a past Wash100 awardee.

The IBS award builds on DecisionPoint’s existing footprint supporting the command, including work on the Global Freight Management system, Transportation Geospatial Information System and software-defined data center IT support services.

How Does the Award Fit Into DecisionPoint’s Broader Growth Strategy?

The win comes amid a series of recent contract awards and contract vehicle positions that have expanded DecisionPoint’s access to federal IT and modernization opportunities.

The company recently secured a Navy task order to deliver enterprise IT and cybersecurity support for shipyard operations, as well as a position under the General Services Administration’s Polaris governmentwide acquisition contract through a joint venture with Agile Defense.