For Your Information, a woman-owned small business, has won a five-year contract to provide human capital classifier support services for the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

In a LinkedIn post published Friday, FYI President Sara Sami said the company is honored to add FERC as a new customer and looks forward to supporting the agency’s mission to assist consumers in obtaining safe, reliable and secure energy services while delivering innovation, value and data-driven insights through the partnership.

In 2024, Sami joined FYI as president to oversee strategy execution, expand the company’s federal human capital and IT footprint, and support partnerships with government agencies.

What Are the Details of the FERC Contract?

According to a report by OrangeSlices AI, FERC received six offers for the potential $1.5 million contract, which was issued through the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.

The initial obligated amount is approximately $292,600.

What Does FYI Do?

Maryland-based FYI has been providing human capital management, IT and innovation support, and strategic workforce planning services for federal agencies since 1987.

The company’s capabilities include management consulting, talent acquisition, Agile transformation, application development, technical training, classification and position management, workforce analysis and data analytics, and process reengineering.