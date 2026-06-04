JoAnne Dukeshire says Arcfield ‘s mission first culture, combined with opportunities for innovation and career development, helps retain top talent while supporting the company’s continued growth.

Dukeshire emphasizes embedding company values into workflows, connecting employees’ work to mission outcomes and balancing agility with accountability to build a high-performing organization.

By integrating compliance into workflows, leveraging AI and using data-driven oversight, Arcfield ensures compliance, quality and innovation work together rather than compete.

JoAnne Dukeshire serves as senior vice president of business enablement at Arcfield, where she leads integrated functions spanning contracts, pricing, supply chain, property and trade compliance to support the company’s operational growth and execution strategy. An accomplished government contracting executive, Dukeshire has extensive experience across government, intelligence, federal civilian and defense sectors, with expertise in program acquisition, contract negotiation, competitive proposal development and business strategy.

During her nearly three years at Arcfield, she has played a key role in building a high-performing business enablement organization by recruiting top talent and implementing scalable infrastructure, automation and data-driven reporting capabilities. Her efforts have not only strengthened customer engagement and operational execution but also enabled her team to support contract activities of increasing complexity to support the company’s long-term company growth.

Throughout her career, Dukeshire has led large contracts and subcontracts organizations, provided oversight of compliance obligations, audit and program evaluations, and operational modernization initiatives.

Before joining Arcfield, Dukeshire served as corporate vice president of contracts and subcontracts at MANTECH . She previously held the role of vice president of contracts and subcontracts at Perspecta , where she helped lead the integration of contracts functions across Vencore, DXC Technology U.S. Public Sector and KeyPoint Government Systems following the companies’ merger.

ExecutiveBiz: Tell me about Arcfield’s culture. What aspects of the company do you think are contributing most to its success while helping to attract and retain top-level talent?

JoAnne Dukeshire: At its core, the company operates with a clear “mission first” mindset, which gives employees a strong sense of purpose. People aren’t just working on abstract projects; they’re contributing directly to critical national security outcomes. That kind of work is a powerful differentiator in attracting highly skilled professionals who want their expertise to have real-world impact.

As a relatively new company, but with a legacy supporting national security that goes back decades, Arcfield offers a unique blend of stability and opportunity. Employees can contribute to shaping the company’s future while still operating within a well-established mission and customer base—something that is especially appealing to high performers looking for both impact and career growth.

Another key contributor to its success is the company’s focus on technical excellence and innovation. Arcfield empowers engineers and subject matter experts to solve complex problems, giving them both the autonomy and resources to be successful. This kind of environment is particularly attractive to top talent who value being challenged and having their expertise and ideas respected.

ExecutiveBiz: What practical steps do you take as a leader to keep your culture healthy and aligned to your initial vision?

Dukeshire:

Leverage systems to lead by example: I believe that sharing a vision is important, but it’s equally critical to support our teams with the right resources. That’s why I work to embed our expectations and values into the systems we use every day—whether through workflows, tools or dashboards. This helps ensure that our preferred way of working is clear, consistent and easily accessible for everyone, and sets the team up for success Connect work to mission: I strive to regularly tie our day-to-day work to Arcfield’s broader mission and our customers’ success. I’ve found that when teams see how their efforts directly contribute to business results and positive outcomes, it boosts engagement and gives everyone a greater sense of purpose. This connection also helps reinforce our team’s identity as a strategic partner and mission enabler—not just process implementers Balance growth and accountability: Investing in our people is a top priority for me. My leadership team and I focus on creating robust opportunities for training and career development, while also providing clear metrics for success and regular feedback. This combination helps cultivate a culture where both personal and team growth flourish, alongside strong, reliable performance Enable excellence with balance: I’m committed to fostering an environment where we achieve both rigor and agility. By automating aspects of our compliance processes, for example, we empower our team to move efficiently without compromising on quality or discipline. This balance ensures we remain adaptable while upholding Arcfield’s high standards and commitment to excellence

ExecutiveBiz: As a federal contractor, how do you ensure your team follows U.S. acquisition policies and processes while integrating your commercial capabilities and technologies — without sacrificing the quality of your work?

Dukeshire: I treat this as an integration challenge not a tradeoff, designing an environment where compliance, speed and innovation reinforce each other.

Embed compliance into workflows as much as possible: This allows teams to stay compliant by default, not after the fact

Move faster only where it’s safe to do so: Streamline low-risk, repeatable work (like commercial items) while focusing deeper oversight on complex, high-risk efforts

Standardize how commercial tech is adopted: Clear criteria, pre-approved vendors and integration standards, and automation tools are used consistently, securely and in line with acquisition rules

Use data to drive accountability and quality: Real-time dashboards, alerts and metrics surface issues early; shifting oversight from reactive audits to proactive management.

By taking these steps, compliance, quality and innovation are the natural outcome of how the work gets done—not competing priorities.

ExecutiveBiz: If you could enact policy changes in the federal government, what would they be and why?

Dukeshire: Accelerate and expand commercial acquisition pathways. The National Defense

Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 expands preferences for commercial products, raises Truth in Negotiations Act, or TINA, thresholds and exempts nontraditional contractors to speed innovation.

I’d still push for further expansion and simplification of commercial buying authorities across agencies, not just the Department of War. Broader adoption of risk-based, outcome-focused oversight across federal acquisition, not just major defense programs.

I would also reduce “check-the-box” compliance. This will empower experienced contractors to deliver capability faster and at scale, which aligns with the current administration’s acquisition goals.

The next step isn’t more reform—it’s fully operationalizing these changes so compliance, speed and innovation work together.