Leidos, DISA Deploy Joint SATCOM Management Tool

Leidos has delivered the cloud-based Joint Management Tool

JMT will provide real-time visibility into global SATCOM assets

The tool will replace a legacy DISA system with a scalable, modern architecture

Leidos has delivered a cloud-based system designed to expand access to satellite communications services within the Department of War, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Satellite communications modernization remains a key focus as the Air Force and Space Force work to strengthen connectivity and mission effectiveness across the space domain. Learn how leaders are advancing these efforts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Sign up now.

What Is the Joint Management Tool?

The Joint Management Tool, or JMT, provides military operators with real-time insight into global SATCOM resources, helping strengthen situational awareness and connectivity. Developed through a collaboration between the Defense Information Systems Agency and U.S. Space Command, the cloud-based capability includes an automated dashboard designed to reduce the time spent on command-level reporting and analysis by 85 percent. By cutting those administrative demands, JMT is expected to save hundreds of hours annually and free personnel to concentrate on operational priorities.

What Capabilities Does the JMT Provide?

The JMT centralizes service requests and operational oversight for combatant commands, military services and defense agencies into one enterprise environment, succeeding a legacy DISA system originally deployed in 2004. Developed and deployed in one year using commercial off-the-shelf telecommunications modules, the tool supports the Pentagon’s push toward commercial software adoption through a modular architecture that enables rapid updates, scalability and flexibility to meet evolving mission requirements. The effort also aligns with Leidos’ NorthStar 2030 growth strategy, which identifies space, digital modernization and critical mission software among the company’s strategic priorities.

How Does JMT Fit Into Leidos’ DISA Modernization Work?

The JMT deployment builds on Leidos’ ongoing modernization work for DISA. Recent projects include a $142 million contract to modernize IT operations for the agency’s Compartmented Enterprise Services Office and a $35 million contract awarded in 2025 to modernize DISA’s data-sharing platform under the Cross-Domain Enterprise Services program.