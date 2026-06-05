Tycho.AI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

C3PAO Insight Assurance has certified Tycho.AI as CMMC Level 2 compliant

The certification indicates that Tycho.AI meets the security requirements outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171

Compliance with CMMC Level 2 requirements will be mandator for contractors seeking to compete in relevant acquisitions

Tycho.AI, a developer of autonomy software and compute hardware for unmanned systems, has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

What Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

Tycho.AI said Thursday that the certification means its internal systems, policies and technical controls meet National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 requirements, and that it has implemented all 110 security controls in accordance with the guidelines, thereby ensuring the security of Controlled Unclassified Information.

“As we scale our operations to meet the growing demand for our capabilities on the front lines, this CMMC Level 2 certification affirms our commitment to being a premier partner and provider to the DoW. Our team is delivering mission-critical autonomy with the highest levels of integrity and compliance,” Tycho.AI founder Sertac Karaman commented.

How Many GovCons Are CMMC Level 2 Compliant?

Tycho.AI joins the ranks of government contractors like DecisionPoint and ASRC Federal, which have achieved CMMC Level 2 certification as well. ASRC Federal Chief Information Security Officer Ron Davis noted in May that only a little over 1,000 companies had so far been fully certified for CMMC Level 2 — about 2% of the total number of organizations that must become compliant.

Non-compliant GovCons would be barred from competing for relevant solicitations. Of particular significance is the impending phase 2 of the CMMC rollout. Expected to go into effect this November, phase 2 would make assessments via Certified Third-Party Assessor Organizations, or C3PAOs, mandatory for relevant contract opportunities.

Tycho.AI’s certification was conferred by Insight Assurance, a C3PAO.