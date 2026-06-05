BWXT Launches America 250 Campaign, Advances TRISO Fuel Production for Antares

BWXT has kicked off a monthlong celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary

The America 250 campaign will highlight BWXT’s role in the nation’s industrial and defense history

BWXT has unveiled that its TRISO nuclear fuel powered an Antares Nuclear reactor

BWX Technologies has launched a month-long campaign to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary as it highlights recent progress in advanced nuclear fuel production for Antares Nuclear .

How Is BWXT Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary?

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based technology and defense company said Thursday the America 250 celebration highlights the company’s longstanding connection to the nation’s industrial, technological and defense achievements. BWXT said the commemoration will run through July 4 and feature stories about its history, workforce and contributions to national security, advanced nuclear technologies and community service.

The company traces its roots to the innovations of Babcock & Wilcox in the mid-19th century and notes its involvement in major nuclear developments and infrastructure, including the first central electric station, New York City’s first subway system and the Hoover Dam.

President and CEO Rex Geveden said the anniversary offers an opportunity to recognize the innovation and the skilled workforce that continue to support national security missions.

“America’s 250th anniversary invites all of us to reflect on the values that have sustained this nation: resilience, creativity and a shared commitment to freedom,” said Geveden.

How Did BWXT Support Antares’ Reactor Test?

BWXT also announced that its tri-structural isotropic, or TRISO, nuclear fuel powered an Antares Nuclear reactor through a successful criticality demonstration under an executive order aimed at accelerating reactor testing at the Department of Energy. The company processed the high-assay low-enriched uranium feedstock used to produce Antares’ TRISO fuel from National Nuclear Security Administration scrap materials. BWXT added that Antares based its fuel design on TRISO fuel compacts previously supplied by the company for the U.S. Army’s Project Pele transportable microreactor program.

Geveden said the development underscores BWXT’s ability to deliver advanced nuclear products that support the nation’s energy goals.

“Our skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing technologies and nuclear-qualified supply chain are driving a new generation of reactor demonstrations across the country,” he added.