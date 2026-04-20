Northrop Grumman has reached a key milestone with the first production delivery of its Embedded GPS/INS Modernization system, a next-generation airborne navigation capability designed to maintain accurate positioning, navigation and timing in GPS-denied and contested environments.

The system is intended to address growing threats to satellite-based navigation, including jamming and spoofing, which have become persistent challenges for U.S. and allied forces operating in high-conflict regions, Northrop said Friday.

The delivery marks a transition toward full-rate production following hardware and software validation aligned with military standards.

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Northrop has a long-standing role in the U.S. Air Force’s EGI-M program. In 2019, it was awarded a potential 13-year, $1.39 billion contract to produce and sustain next-generation navigation systems for the Air Force and foreign military sales customers.

Ryan Arrington, vice president of navigation and cockpit systems at Northrop, said EGI-M is designed to enhance operational effectiveness and defeat threats now and in the future.

How Does EGI-M Improve Resilient Navigation?

EGI-M combines inertial navigation with secure military GPS signals to provide continuous PNT data even when GPS is degraded or unavailable.

The system incorporates M-code capability, designed for enhanced security and resistance to interference, building on prior testing efforts to improve performance in contested environments.

Northrop also integrated a Blended Navigation Assurance approach, enabling the system to validate GPS data and maintain reliability under threat conditions.

What Makes the System Adaptable?

EGI-M is designed with a software-defined architecture that allows operators to integrate third-party PNT applications and additional sensors.

This flexibility enables tracking non-GPS satellite sources and eliminates vendor lock-in challenges by allowing the integration of third-party PNT applications and complementary sensors to keep pace with evolving threats.

“This advanced, resilient PNT receiver allows our U.S. military assets the ability to go where we want to, with the capability we need, at the time of our choosing,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Grover.