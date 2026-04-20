DCMA Seeks Industry Input on Cybersecurity Support Recompete

The Defense Contract Management Agency has begun conducting market research for a potential three-year recompete contract to obtain cybersecurity support services.

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In a sources sought notice published Friday, DCMA said it is seeking small business vendors capable of delivering skilled contract labor support to help meet tactical and strategic cybersecurity goals across the Department of War.

Responses to the request for information are due May 1.

What Are the Required Capabilities Under the Proposed DCMA Cyber Recompete Contract?

According to DCMA, the proposed contracting effort will support its cybersecurity directorate and requires capabilities across five areas:

Cybersecurity vulnerability management

Incident response

Security architecture engineering program support

Risk management framework support

Audit readiness support

The agency said the work will require a Top Secret facility clearance, and contractor personnel must hold at least a Secret clearance, with Top Secret eligibility required for certain roles.

The anticipated period of performance includes a one-year base period from Feb. 8, 2027, through Feb. 7, 2028, followed by two one-year option periods extending through Feb. 7, 2030.

Work will primarily take place at DCMA Atlanta near Smyrna in Georgia, and DCMA headquarters at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia. The agency said the contract may include a hybrid work model with up to two days of telework per week for eligible personnel, while certain mission-essential roles will require full-time on-site support.

The recompete effort follows a prior 8(a) small business set-aside contract held by Crest Security Assurance, which runs through February 2027 under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.

What Is DCMA?

DCMA is a Department of War component responsible for contract administration and oversight of defense acquisition programs. The product delivery agency has over 9,800 employees and manages more than 300,000 contracts valued at more than $8.5 trillion. It delivers services to more than 18,000 contractor sites worldwide.

In December, DCMA launched a five-year strategy designed to overhaul its operations through four primary lines of effort, including strengthening the defense industrial base through artificial intelligence and delivering agile acquisition lifecycle processes.