HII has introduced a next-generation framework for joint maritime operations in support of the U.S. Navy’s Hedge Strategy and forthcoming Fighting Instructions.

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The company said Friday that the framework combines its capabilities across naval warships, autonomous unmanned systems, modular and containerized tools, and open-architecture mission technologies to deliver a force-multiplying system-of-systems that enables distributed maritime effects at scale.

“Through open architecture, modular design and rapid deployment models, we enable seamless integration of advanced technologies across platforms,” Eric Chewning, executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy at HII, stated.

He added that his company is investing in autonomy and artificial intelligence to ensure that the Navy and the joint force can immediately adapt to emerging threats.

How Does HII’s Framework Support Distributed Maritime Operations?

According to HII, the framework reflects a shift from concentrated to distributed force operations, with focus on autonomy and manned-unmanned platform teaming, across domains. It also enables sensing, decision-making and mission effects to be distributed across a network of platforms rather than tied to a single system or linear kill chain.

Core to the framework are HII’s maritime technologies, such as:

ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels to expand the naval force’s sensing and strike capabilities using modular, containerized payloads

REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles to extend capabilities into the subsea domain

Minotaur Mission Management System to enable the integration of data from sensors across maritime, air, space and undersea domains

Odyssey Autonomous Control System to coordinate multiple unmanned platforms

What Is the Hedge Strategy?

The Hedge Strategy, unveiled in January, is the U.S. Navy’s approach to maintaining a flexible and resilient force capable of operating across a range of conflict scenarios.

The strategy combines advanced, high-end platforms with scalable, cost-effective capabilities to address evolving threats while accounting for fiscal and industrial constraints. It emphasizes modular force packages and the integration of manned and unmanned systems to support operations in high- and lower-intensity environments.

What Are the Navy Fighting Instructions?

The Navy Fighting Instructions is a strategic framework intended to guide future force design, investment priorities and operational concepts. The guidance is built around three core priorities: foundry, fleet and fight.

The Fighting Instructions aims to ensure that the service can operate effectively across the full spectrum of conflict and support homeland defense, global deterrence and long-term national security objectives.