RELI Group Taps Jeff Plant as Program Director for Health

RELI Group , a Maryland-based government consulting firm focused on health and national security , has appointed Jeff Plant as program director for health .

What Will Jeff Plant Do at RELI Group?

Plant will manage programs across RELI Group’s federal health portfolio and advance key growth initiatives, the company said Friday. In his role as program director, he will strengthen communication while advancing a client-focused, service-driven approach to support these efforts.

Who Is Jeff Plant?

Plant is a veteran IT program manager with nearly three decades of experience in consulting and program management leadership, including 20 years of direct support for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. His work has covered quality reporting, value-based purchasing, marketplace oversight, and program integrity associated with the Affordable Care Act.

Before joining RELI Group, Plant served as program manager at IBM , project manager at Truven Health Analytics, lead associate for health IT consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton and senior consultant at CGI Federal .

Ken Hofgesang , vice president of health at RELI Group, said Plant’s background and leadership approach will be a strong asset to our clients. “He understands the nuances of CMS programs and brings a disciplined, results-focused mindset that will enhance our federal health work.”

Recent Contracts & Strategic Moves

The appointment comes as RELI Group continues to expand its footprint in federal health programs. The company secured a $22 million task order from the Department of Health and Human Services to support cybersecurity programs for the Indian Health Service and formed a strategic partnership with Basys.ai to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence across federal health initiatives.