Hanwha Defense USA , or HDUSA, has partnered with Magnet Defense , an autonomous maritime company, to produce medium unmanned surface vessels , or MUSVs, for the Department of War. A memorandum of understanding concerning the partnership was signed at the 2026 Sea-Air-Space Exposition, HDUSA said Monday.

What Does the HDUSA-Magnet Defense Partnership Include?

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly build a 38-meter MUSV, configure vessel capabilities and develop artificial intelligence-enabled robotic shipyards. The companies will also work on AI software with the aim of enhancing autonomy.

“By partnering with Magnet Defense, Hanwha can utilize its manufacturing capacity and advanced robotics and pair these capabilities with Magnet Defense’s proven autonomy and technology,” said Michael Coulter , CEO of HDUSA.

What Is Magnet Defense’s MUSV Capability?

Magnet Defense’s M48 MUSV has a 17,000-nautical-mile range, the longest among MUSVs in operation. The vessel has already been validated at sea, completing a 2024 round trip from Miami to American Samoa and multiple open-water missions this year. Its 32,000-nautical-mile voyage included transit through the Panama Canal and Sea State 9 conditions, demonstrating stability and reliability in harsh environments.

“Hanwha’s advanced missile systems, coupled with Magnet Defense’s designed and built MUSVs, make for a powerful combination,” said Magnet Defense CEO Marc Bell .

Hanwha’s Previous Naval & Autonomy Efforts

The collaboration is part of Hanwha’s broader push into advanced naval capabilities. In March, HDUSA and Hanwha Philly Shipyard secured a U.S. Navy contract for the next-generation logistics ship program, supporting market research and concept design as a subcontractor to Vard Marine US. In January, HDUSA and Hanwha Systems partnered with HavocAI to develop a 200-foot autonomous surface vessel.