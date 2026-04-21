SAIC has secured a $75.2 million task order to modernize and sustain key naval aviation systems. The award, issued under the General Services Administration’s Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management contract vehicle, supports the Naval Air Systems Command’s efforts to maintain aircraft armament and support equipment, and develop and integrate refueling capability into the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned platform, SAIC said Monday.

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What Will SAIC Deliver Under the NAVAIR Task Order?

The company will apply digital engineering and predictive analytics to improve system reliability, reduce downtime and extend the life cycle of critical aviation equipment supporting contingency operations worldwide.

By providing sustainment services for support equipment, SAIC will help ensure NAVAIR can manage critical aviation systems and provide real-time troubleshooting support.

Its work on the MQ-25 Stingray aerial refueling system integration directly supports the mission to increase the operational endurance of carrier air wings.

The effort supports multiple NAVAIR program offices and other aerial platforms, including F/A-18 Hornet, P-8A Poseidon and SH-60 Seahawk.

How Does This Build on SAIC’s Work With the Navy?

The task order extends SAIC’s long-standing relationship with the Navy.

“For more than 20 years, we have worked hand in hand with the Navy to deliver mission-critical solutions that are grounded in science and engineering excellence and battlefield operational success,” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC executive vice president of the Army Navy Business Group.

“This task order enables us to deliver best-in-class technologies that supports naval aviation at its core – AAE and SE sustainment – while driving revolutionary advancements for the MQ-25’s refueling capabilities,” added the 2026 Wash100 Award recipient.

The award stems from SAIC’s position on the PRISM contract vehicle, a potential $1.8 billion program designed to provide mission support services across the Department of War.