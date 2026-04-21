Leidos, Havoc Partner to Advance Maritime Autonomy

Leidos and Havoc have partnered to integrate unmanned systems with collaborative autonomy technology designed to enable a single operator to command multiple platforms across contested environments.

Leidos and Havoc’s push to advance maritime autonomy reflects the kind of innovation shaping discussions across the naval community. These developments are expected to align with key themes at the 2026 Navy Summit, where leaders will explore autonomous systems and other emerging technologies transforming maritime operations. Book your spot now!

“The future of warfare will be defined by how quickly and effectively systems can operate together across domains,” Cindy Gruensfelder, president of the defense sector at Leidos, said in a statement issued Monday.

“The Leidos and Havoc team will work to deliver integrated, mission-ready capability that gives commanders more options and operational advantage,” added Gruensfelder, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner.

How Will the Leidos-Havoc Collaboration Support Autonomous Operations?

As part of the effort, Havoc will integrate its collaborative autonomy software with Leidos Autonomous Vessel Architecture, or LAVA, starting with the Sea Archer unmanned surface vessel to support coordinated operations across distributed assets.

Leidos said the architecture is designed to enable sensing, decision-making and execution across air, surface and subsurface environments, including in contested or communications-degraded conditions, while improving integration speed and scalability for mission needs.

The companies plan to demonstrate the integrated capability during a joint operational validation in the fourth quarter of 2026, featuring unmanned surface and aerial systems operating under a unified autonomy framework.

Paul Lwin, co-founder and CEO of Havoc, said the company expects the integration to reduce timelines from months to weeks and accelerate the transition of systems into production, adding that applying this speed across Leidos’ platforms could enhance the partnership’s value for defense customers.

How Does the Partnership Align With Leidos’ Maritime Autonomy Strategy?

Leidos has expanded its maritime autonomy portfolio with the launch of Sea Dart, an unmanned undersea vehicle designed to support a wide range of missions for both the U.S. Navy and commercial clients.

The company has signaled its intention to further expand its presence in the maritime autonomy industry, with CEO Tom Bell, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, saying that Leidos could emerge as a contender in the surface and undersea drone markets.