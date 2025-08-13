Leidos Signals Strategic Shift to Maritime Autonomy

Leidos has signaled its intention to expand its role in the maritime autonomy industry further, Defense One reported Tuesday.

Speaking at Leidos’ supplier and technology symposium, CEO Thomas Bell suggested that the company is set to become an unexpected contender in the surface and undersea drone markets.

“We’re not seen as at the vanguard of this, but we’re about to surprise people,” said the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Strategic Acquisitions & In-House Development

According to Bell, Leidos’ strategic acquisitions set it apart from other companies in the industry. It strengthened its security and defense portfolio with the acquisitions of research and security company Dynetics and Security Enterprise Solutions , specializing in global security capabilities focused on travel and trade.

In addition, Leidos has been building its maritime engineering and drone capabilities by collaborating with Nauticus Robotics to develop undersea drone technology, acquiring ship designer Gibbs & Cox in 2021 and forging partnerships with multiple shipyards to support the U.S. Navy’s initiative to procure 78 uncrewed surface vessels and at least 56 uncrewed undersea vehicles.

Bell noted that Leidos’ proprietary software and hardware, developed in-house, further give the company a distinct edge over industry peers. This contrasts with hardware-focused companies like L3Harris and Palantir , which partnered to develop artificial intelligence-powered technologies.

Recent Drone Tech Achievements

Leidos demonstrated Sea Dart, its small, low-cost, attritable UUV, early in 2025, while the Leidos Autonomous Vehicle Architecture, or LAVA, powered USVs sailing from San Diego to Australia in 2024. The company also secured a five-year, $248 million from the Navy to develop sea drone technology for maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.