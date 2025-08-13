Zero Trust Cyber Advisors , or ZTCA, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to make its mission IT and security professional services, architectures and zero trust offerings available to the public sector.

Advanced Cybersecurity & Zero Trust Offerings

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as master government aggregator, making ZTCA offerings available via Carahsoft reseller partners to Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal and civilian agency, state and local government, education sector and healthcare sector customers.

The ZTCA offerings covered by the partnership include cyber and IT assessments, IT and security designs, business optimization tools, the company’s Beyond Zero Trust Architecture and accompanying security offerings like risk assessments and penetration testing capabilities.

Remarks From Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna