AT&T has opened a new office building in Fairfax County, Virginia, to serve as the company’s regional hub. The five-story, 110,000 square-foot building houses over 500 employees, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority said Tuesday. Local leaders and other dignitaries attended the office’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

AT&T’s Wes Anderson, Fairfax County’s Jeffrey McKay Share Thoughts

AT&T President of Public Sector Wes Anderson, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, thanked the Fairfax County leaders and first responders and described the county as a “trusted collaborator in testing new technologies.”

“Fairfax has been a model partner,” Anderson said.

“Drawing on nearly 150 years of experience, we modernize customer networks for more efficient, secure and reliable communication. I look forward to what we can achieve together as we start this new chapter in Chantilly, Virginia,” he added.

Commenting on the opening of the company’s new office, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said, “Today is a celebration of growth, vision and partnership. Fairfax County is proud to support AT&T’s continued evolution and success, and we are grateful for the longstanding relationship we’ve built together.”