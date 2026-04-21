Integrated Data Services Secures CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Integrated Data Services , a defense-focused software development company, has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, 2.0 Level 2 .

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What Does the CMMC Level 2 Certification Confirm?

IDS said Monday the certification verifies its compliance with the 110 security controls outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171. The achievement positions the financial technology services provider to better support the cybersecurity requirements of government agencies while ensuring the protection of sensitive information.

“This certification validates that we have the comprehensive controls and implementation to honor the trust our defense mission partners place in us to protect sensitive information that directly impacts national security,” said Brad Lund, chief technology officer of IDS.

How Did IDS Prepare for the Third-Party Assessment?

Sentinel Blue , a Virginia-based cybersecurity and compliance firm, served as IDS’ Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization, or C3PAO. The company supported IDS in preparing for the evaluation, delivering guidance, operational support and preparation efforts through its Pathfinder program. With Sentinel Blue’s expertise in serving the defense industrial base, IDS strengthened its security posture and successfully completed the certification process.

What Is Integrated Data Services?