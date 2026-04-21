Oracle Health, now a CMS Aligned Network, will provide patients with a new digital check-in capability that integrates CLEAR’s identity verification platform, CLEAR1.

Combining the technologies will enable users to verify their identity digitally and share health data via QR code at check-in, automatically routing that information into electronic health record workflows, Oracle said Monday.

The goal is to replace manual intake processes with an alternative that supports the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

With NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 certifications, CLEAR1 demonstrates compliance with security standards for patient data verification and sharing.

How Does Oracle Support Interoperability Goals?

As a CMS Aligned Network, Oracle confirms that its technology meets federal expectations for secure, standards-based health data exchange. By joining the network, the company can connect with other CMS-aligned networks and Qualified Health Information Networks, creating a more unified access point for patients to retrieve and share their health data.

The milestone builds on Oracle’s participation in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement through its Oracle Health Information Network subsidiary, which currently operates as a QHIN.

“Our participation in the CMS Aligned Networks will help health systems and patients connect data across settings, reduce fragmentation, and improve how clinicians and patients access the information they need,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences.

“Oracle will continue working with government and industry leaders to deliver a secure, interoperable, and AI-enabled healthcare system that improves experiences for patients and clinicians while driving down the cost of care delivery,” the past Wash100 Award recipient added.

How Does This Fit Into Oracle’s Federal Health Strategy?

The announcement aligns with Oracle’s growing role in federal healthcare modernization efforts, including its work with CMS on cloud migration and data infrastructure.

Through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the company is helping CMS transition legacy systems to more secure, scalable environments while enabling advanced analytics and AI capabilities to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.