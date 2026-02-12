The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, has tapped Oracle Cloud Infrastructure , or OCI, to transition select on-premises workloads to the cloud as part of its broader IT modernization strategy.

What Will Oracle Provide to CMS?

Oracle said Wednesday that under the agreement, OCI will provide secure, scalable cloud infrastructure to support the modernization of CMS’ mission-critical systems. The agency will utilize Oracle’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High-authorized environment and security architecture to enhance protection and regulatory compliance for its systems.

In addition, OCI will streamline system consolidation and promote more effective use of computing resources, while providing integrated analytics and artificial intelligence tools to boost data-driven decision-making and automation. Oracle will also offer end-to-end migration assistance, including strategic planning, technical expertise and ongoing operational support.

What Did GovCon Expert Kim Lynch Say About CMS’s Selection of OCI?

“CMS’ programs are vital to the wellbeing of many Americans, a responsibility that demands uncompromising security, reliability, and fiscal stewardship,” said Kim Lynch , executive vice president of government, intelligence and defense at Oracle. “At Oracle, we win when America wins, and we’re committed to helping federal agencies do more for the Americans they serve,” the three-time Wash100 Award winner added.

What FedRAMP-Authorized Services Does Oracle Offer?

In addition to supporting CMS, Oracle currently offers 93 FedRAMP-authorized services available to government agencies, including Cloud Guard Threat Detector, OCI DevOps and OCI Identity and Access Management. The enhanced clearance also covers AI tools such as OCI AI Vision, AI Speech to Text, AI Forecasting and AI Language, along with services including OCI Data Labeling, Oracle Data Safe, Big Data Service and NoSQL Database Cloud Service.