Heven AeroTech subsidiary Zepher Flight Labs has received a contract modification under the Department of War’s Hydrogen at the Tactical Edge of Contested Logistics, or HyTEC, program to continue development of a hydrogen generation trailer.

Heven said Wednesday the award moves the HyTEC hydrogen generation trailer into field-ready prototyping, operational assessment and demonstrations.

What Did Michael Buscher Say About the DOW HyTEC Contract Award?

Buscher said the work focuses on transitioning deployable hydrogen capabilities from laboratory development into real operating environments.

“We’re focused on delivering a system that units can rely on when fuel access is constrained, and endurance directly affects mission success,” he added.

What Is the Scope of the DoW HyTEC Contract Modification?

Under the modification, Zepher Flight Labs will collaborate with H3 Dynamics to refine the HyTEC trailer’s design and develop a next-generation prototype.

According to Heven AeroTech, the effort includes improving mobility, expanding solar capacity to boost off-grid hydrogen production and enhancing the user interface. The team will also support government-led demonstrations to validate the system’s performance and deployability in contested environments.

The trailer is designed to deliver organic hydrogen generation in support of unmanned systems, high-altitude balloons, small-unit equipment and other mission-critical energy requirements.

What Is the HyTEC Program?

HyTEC is a Defense Innovation Unit-led program that seeks to support defense operations by expanding self-sustaining energy capabilities.

In March 2025, Zepher delivered a prototype to Marine Corps units for operational testing and evaluation as part of DIU’s HyTEC program.

“HyTEC allows us to work directly with the Department to mature energy systems designed from the outset to operate independently at the tactical edge,” said Bentzion Levinson, founder and CEO of Heven AeroTech.

What Is Heven AeroTech?

Founded in 2019, Heven AeroTech is a developer of hydrogen-powered drones and related technologies for defense, public safety and commercial applications.

Most recently known as Heven Drones, the Sterling, Virginia-based company recently rebranded to Heven AeroTech following its acquisition of Zepher Flight Labs.

In November, IonQ invested in Heven AeroTech to help adapt IonQ’s quantum technologies for use on Heven’s long-range, hydrogen-powered drones designed for defense and national security missions.