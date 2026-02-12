Deloitte has introduced TrueServe for Government and GovConnect on Amazon Web Services Marketplace to simplify procurement of mission-focused technologies for public sector organizations.

The company said Wednesday that the availability of TrueServe for Government and GovConnect on Marketplace gives agencies a streamlined and secure channel to discover, evaluate and quickly deploy tools designed to modernize service delivery.

“Making TrueServe for Government and GovConnect available on AWS Marketplace helps agencies accelerate access to critical tools that can improve both service delivery and outcomes,” commented Kenny Smith, customer practice leader for Deloitte Government and Public Services. “We’re meeting leaders where they are and empowering them to deliver rapid, tangible results for their constituents.”

What Capabilities Will TrueServe for Government and GovConnect Provide?

TrueServe for Government offers pre-built and scalable technologies to enhance contact center operations, manage complex workflows and transform data into real-time insights. It can automate inquiry intake and routing, provide near real-time responses and support multilingual engagement.

Meanwhile, GovConnect focuses on digital engagement, enabling agencies to communicate with residents across email, SMS, web chat and social media. It also digitizes administrative processes to boost efficiency.

What Is Deloitte?

Deloitte is a global professional services firm providing audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to nearly 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies and over 9,000 private organizations across the United States.

In the federal market, Deloitte supports defense and civilian agencies through analytics, cybersecurity and modernization initiatives. In April 2025, Deloitte Consulting secured a $135.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to deliver technical support services, including predictive analytics, IT system consolidation and logistics systems modernization through artificial intelligence.

The firm also received a potential $71.7 million task order to support the Department of War’s Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Logistics and a $115 million contract for cybersecurity training services for the Air Force and other DOW personnel.